Priority Bicycles E-Coast Review: An E-Bike Made For Smooth Summer Cruising

No one wants an uncomfortable e-bike. Because Priority had laid-back beach cycling in mind with the e-Coast, the majority of this bicycle's testing was done on paved bicycle paths and beaches that are mostly sandy. On smooth surfaces where there is little challenge or surprise in the terrain, the e-Coast performs exceptionally well — and that's exactly its intended purpose as a beach cruiser. The e-Coast glides like water across paths that are glassy smooth, like firmly-packed, even sand or flawlessly poured concrete. The aluminum body doesn't provide much forgiveness against bumps, cracks, and the like — even with the three-inch tires — so even on a pebble path relatively devoid of tumultuous terrain, all the small jolts and jars were felt in the handles and seat. Underneath the seat, there are a couple of small elastomer shock absorbers, but they aren't as capable as you might want them to be.

Outside of the absence of shock absorption, the bike is very comfortable, with a luxe, plush seat designed to prevent the dreaded bicyclist backend ache on long coastal jaunts. There are third-party bicycle seats with thicker cushioning out there, but the included seat on the e-Coast is the most comfortable built-in bicycle seat I've ever experienced. The e-Coast comes in two frame styles — diamond and step-through — to accommodate different preferences. I am 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and tested a diamond frame; if I were any shorter the step-through would be preferred. Priority says the recommended height range for the diamond is 5 feet, 5 inches through 6 feet, 5 inches, while the step-through's optimal range is 5 feet through 5 feet, 11 inches. Even if you fall within the height range for the diamond, if mobility for swinging a leg over the bike is a concern, go with the step-through.