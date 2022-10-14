Superstrata eBike Review: Is It Worth The Wait?

Superstrata launched its eBike with the aim of offering a cutting-edge, carbon-fiber vehicle tailored to its user's exact measurements and available at an entry-level price point. Costs are kept low through the bike's manufacturing process — they're basically 3D printed in room-sized machines. The concept seems to have gained traction as there is a wait list due to Superstrata receiving more orders than they initially anticipated.

To balance that out you will receive a notification when your bike is being made and can actually watch it being printed and assembled. Superstrata also make a conventional bicycle called the "Classic," which is essentially the eBike without its battery or motor, on the market for $2,800. This review centers on the "Electric" version, which retails from $4,000, though it is easily possible to add a couple of hundred to that figure with some of the optional extras. The bike Superstrata sent me to review came in a striking orange color, but plenty of other colors and patterns are available.

I'm not a particularly enthusiastic cyclist, and while reviewing things is my job no amount of money will get me into a pair of Lycra shorts. So I've approached this review from a different angle. If you're concerned about the planet, or just sick of paying $4 a gallon for gas, and you want to leave the car in the garage for a few days a week, is the Superstrata for you? I rode it in my regular clothes, took notes on how comfortable it was, and decided if it was a better option than the bus.