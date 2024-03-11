6 Essential Towing Accessories For Truck Owners

There are all sorts of different truck-and-trailer combinations currently traveling around the United States. From utility trailers and camping trailers to car trailers, horse trailers, and more — there's a trailer for just about everything. And, of course, since America is the land of the pickup truck, there's a truck for every task, too. But, depending on your rig and what kind of trailer you're towing, there are some accessories that can improve the towing experience quite a bit. So, with a long history of towing experience, I've compiled a list of essential towing accessories that have high user reviews — a more in-depth explanation of how they were chosen is available at the end of the article.

Before we get into the accessories, let's touch on some basics. Necessities for towing include (but aren't limited to) being up to date on basic maintenance, having brakes and tires in good working order, and ensuring your truck can handle the load you're towing. That means ensuring the truck has a proper tow rating and that the tongue weight is set up correctly. Then, items like a tow hitch receiver, a hitch pin, a ball mount, and the proper size trailer ball to match your trailer. Once all of that is checked off on the list, it's time to start checking out the accessories.