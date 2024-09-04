2025 Hyundai Tucson First Drive: The Updates We Wanted And A Hybrid You Might Not Need

The front end revisions will noticeably stand out for anyone who appreciates Hyundai's signature daytime running lights, which now transform into more of a boxy pattern. The lower edge of the front grille also bolsters the more blocky or, to an extent, rugged aesthetic—almost akin to half of the mustachioed 2025 Toyota 4Runner, in fact.

To my eye, the new lights especially leave a bit on the table, since I felt the luxurious and lightening effect (pun fully intended) of the previous design more accurately represented Hyundai's goals in the segment.

Luxury and lightening definitely continue as themes on the revamped interior, though, and in the best of ways. Topping the dash, a new 12.3-inch touchscreen serves as the main highlight thanks to the inclusion of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and the native UI also works quickly and for the most part intuitively. Only the most obscure functions require dipping into deep menus. The rest of the dashboard also transitions to a more horizontal layout, including a little parcel shelf in front of the passenger seat and a matching 12.3-inch gauge cluster (though lower trims still get what Hyundai calls a "multi-info" screen measuring just 4.2-inches diagonally, along with regular gauges).

