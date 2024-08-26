2025 Ford Bronco Sport First Look: The Soft-Roader Hits The Gym

A couple of years ago, I went to Drummond Island near the United States-Canada border in northern Michigan to experience one of Ford's most beastly of horses, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades, on a day-long off-roading adventure. Along with the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, the Everglades was the Blue Oval's declaration that their biggest horse could truly take on all the great outdoors had to offer — whether by roaring over the desert plains at high speed or fording rivers and climbing rocks out in the woods — all from the factory. And even if the factory solutions weren't a perfect fit for some Bronco fans, at least they could take more inspiration from these two brutes to make their own big horses truly theirs from the aftermarket.

Meanwhile, the big horse's smaller sibling, the Bronco Sport, could handle some of the lighter off-roading adventures, but it wasn't going to go to where the big Broncos played, let alone where the Everglades and Raptor hung out. Until this upcoming model year. Ford recently flew me out to Knoxville, Tennessee to spend a couple of hours getting a sneak peek of the 2025 Bronco Sport's newest off-roading packages, the Big Bend Black Diamond, Outer Banks Sasquatch and Badlands Sasquatch, at Ford's newest (and still in-construction as of this writing) Bronco Off-Roadeo site in nearby Maryville.

Along with some new upgrades for the entire Bronco Sport line in 2025, this major refresh will give fans of the smaller horse a new outlook on what all the stallion can do now, while also attracting newcomers who might not have otherwise considered the compact soft-roader before.

