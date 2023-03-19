12 Rarest Ford Mustang Models Ever Made

The Ford Motor Company has said that the Mustang was born from a desire to cater to a new market at the time: young, college-educated people, particularly women, looking for something stylish but not too costly. After extensive research, several designs, and an outpouring of love from the general public, the Mustang was officially launched on April 17, 1964, although there are stories of at least two that sold early. A pre-production model was accidentally sold to an airline pilot who would eventually trade it back to Ford for the millionth Mustang produced, and an Illinois teacher looking for her first car was offered a pre-release convertible on April 15. She still owns that Mustang to this day.

Overall, the Ford Mustang isn't that hard to find. Over 10 million have been produced, with the model never having missed a year since its 1964 inception. However, there are some specific Mustangs that are harder to find than others. Some were produced in limited quantities. Others are unique prototypes that somehow escaped the crusher. A few were one-offs made to serve a specific purpose. These 12 are the rarest of the rare, the Mustangs that double as unicorns in the minds of collectors around the world.