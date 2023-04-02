2023 BMW M2 First Drive: Cut-Copy-Paste Performance

Like the M3 and M4, the M2 uses BMW's S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 engine, making 453 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. Compared to its larger siblings, the M2 is down 20 hp, but the torque output is identical, and it's fully on boil between 2,650 and 5,870 rpm. This broad torque band means you don't really need to downshift in order to build speed, though both the six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions are fun to play with. Interestingly, regardless of transmission, the 2023 BMW M2 is rated at 19 mpg combined, and the manual car is ever so slightly more efficient on the highway, estimated to return 24 mpg compared to the automatic's 23 mpg.

Given the choice between the two, I'd for sure opt for the six-speed manual transmission, but my tester's eight-speed automatic offers plenty to like. You can adjust the transmission's responsiveness, from smooth and leisurely to quick and kick-you-in-the-seat aggressive, and while larger, steering column-mounted paddles would be a boon for tactile engagement, the carbon fiber wheel-mounted shifters are nevertheless enjoyable to use.

By the numbers, the 2023 M2 is no slouch, with BMW estimating a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds for the manual-equipped coupe. Go for the automatic and the M2 is ever so slightly quicker, doing the same deed in 3.9 seconds. Regardless of gearbox, the M2 tops out at an electronically limited 155 mph. You can raise that top end to 177 mph if you wish, but it requires adding the $2,500 M Driver's Package, which also gives you access to a one-day BMW performance driving program.