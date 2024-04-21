Everything Toyota Fans Should Know About GR Series Engines

Toyota is one of the world's top automakers and is the maker of one of the best-selling nameplates in the world, the Toyota Corolla, which has been around for over twelve generations. However, Toyota doesn't just make cars; it also develops and manufactures the engines that power its vehicles (and some others, too).

One of Toyota's latest family of engines is the GR series. This V6 gasoline engine replaces three families – the inline-six JZ engine family, the heavy-duty V6 VZ engine family, and the lightweight V6 MZ engine family. Because of this, you'll find the GR engine in many Toyota and Lexus trucks, SUVs, vans, and large sedans.

So, whether you're a Toyota fan who wants to know everything about your favorite brand, restoring an old Toyota from the early 2000s, or making an engine swap with the Toyota GR engine, here's what you need to know about Toyota's GR-series engine. However, don't confuse these engines with Toyota's Gazoo Racing performance brand, which uses different engines altogether.

[Featured image by Tennen-Gas via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]