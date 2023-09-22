2023 Lotus Emira Review: Does An Automatic Transmission Kill The Vibe?

As a lithe, driver-focused sports car, the Lotus Emira sure seems like concoction best stirred with a stick. As we found in our initial review, the Emira's six-speed manual transmission is an absolute joy to use, with a perfectly weighted clutch and a metal shift knob that's cool to the touch. Plus, every time you open the Emira's door, you can peep the exposed gearbox linkage below the center console. Tactile and aesthetically pleasing: what's not to like?

But like most modern sports cars, the Emira isn't a manual-only affair. If you spec an Emira with the supercharged V6 engine, you can optionally pair it with a six-speed automatic transmission. What's more, Lotus will soon offer the Emira with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 borrowed from Mercedes-AMG, which will only come with an 8-speed dual-clutch 'box.

That in mind, I can't help but wonder: Is the DIY approach to shifting an absolute must? Or can the Emira still boogie with two pedals and a pair of paddles on board?