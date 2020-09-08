Porsche 718 models with PDK dual-clutch gearbox has more traction and torque

Both the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 were available to pre-order earlier this year, and we knew tboth vehicles will come with an optional seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox. And since most Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 owners are expected to choose the standard six-speed manual transmission to pair with the GTS 4.0’s naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine, Porsche is spicing up the recipe if you choose the PDK dual-clutch gearbox.

Purists will insist on a manual gearbox, especially on a car like the Porsche 718 Spyder driven by teenage karting sensation Chloe Chambers, a 16-year-old girl who now owns the record for Fastest Vehicle Slalom in the Guinness Book of World Records. However, Porsche has given PDK-equipped 718 models a bit more traction and torque than the manual.

Unsurprisingly, the result is better numbers. Porsche claims the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder with the optional dual-clutch gearbox rushes to 60 mph in 3.7-seconds. On the other hand, the manual is good for 4.2-seconds. Now, the 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 achieves 0 to 60 mph 4.3-seconds with the manual and 3.8-seconds with the PDK. So yeah, the automatic is faster than the manual if that’s what you’re concerned about.

This newfound sprinting agility boils down to two main things: traction and torque. If you choose the PDK dual-clutch gearbox, the engine is tuned to produce 8 more torques than in the manual. You still get 394 horsepower from the 4.0-liter six-cylinder motor, but you now have 317 pound-feet of torque (the manual only has 309 pound-feet of twist). The PDK dual-clutch tranny also comes with a shorter seventh gear ratio than other PDK-equipped Porsche 718 models.

In terms of traction, all PDK-equipped Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder models receive higher locking values from the limited-slip differential, effectively increasing traction and grip. Also, the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 will come standard with the Sport Chrono Package. This includes a Sport Response button on the steering wheel, a feature exclusive to PDK dual-clutch models. This allows you to extract maximum engine and transmission performance for 20 seconds regardless of the driving mode.

The 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 with an optional PDK dual-clutch gearbox start at $90,530 for the coupe and $92,530 for the convertible, respectively. Meanwhile, the GT4 and Spyder have base prices starting at $103,410 and $100,510.