The Lotus Emeya Wants To Make Every Other Luxury EV Feel Slow
British automaker Lotus is fortifying its all-electric portfolio with the Emeya hyper GT. It's the first-ever four-door Lotus production car with underpinnings based on the equally stunning Eletre electric SUV unveiled in 2022. Lotus debuted its newest Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan slayer at Studio Emeya in New York City with an impressive list of credentials befitting of a new hyper EV flagship.
Lotus claims the Emeya is one of the fastest electric grand tourers in the world, capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in under 2.8 seconds and reaching a 155 mph top speed. Emeya will join Eletre and Evija as the 1-2-3 punch of the Lotus brand in the burgeoning EV sector, promising to deliver "sports car levels of performance" while setting new ride and handling standards in the electric GT segment.
"Bringing together our rich heritage with intelligent performance and the latest cutting-edge technologies, we're pushing the boundaries for how an electric vehicle should look and handle – making it truly for the drivers," said Lotus Group CEO Feng Qingfeng.
Lotus Emeya: Purist performance
Lotus has long made lightness and its impact on — among other things — handling a hallmark of its range of sports cars, and to that the Emeya adds the near-instantaneous power that electrification permits. In its most potent form, the Emeya has a pair of electric motors that collectively deliver up to 905 horsepower, the automaker promises.
On the outside, the Emeya sports a sleeker version of the fascia we've already seen on the Eletre. There's also an active front grille for adjustable aero and cooling, together with a rear diffuser and a self-adjusting rear spoiler for controlling downforce. Lotus also claims that the fastback rear and sloping roofline — together with the sculpted side panels — improve efficiency, though so far details on things like battery capacity and estimated range are conspicuous by their absence.
However, it did reveal DC fast-charging capabilities that unlock 93 miles (150 km) of range in five minutes with a reliable 350 kW fast charger. Meanwhile, Emeya has electric air suspension with sensors that "feel the road" up to 1,000 times a second to deliver that trademarked Lotus ride quality.
The all-new Lotus Emeya boasts a four-seat interior with threads and materials derived from repurposed fibers. Unique features include a KEF audio system with Uni-Q speakers, Uni-Core subwoofers, and Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound. Lotus claims Emeya production should begin in 2024, with more details coming soon.