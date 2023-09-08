The Lotus Emeya Wants To Make Every Other Luxury EV Feel Slow

British automaker Lotus is fortifying its all-electric portfolio with the Emeya hyper GT. It's the first-ever four-door Lotus production car with underpinnings based on the equally stunning Eletre electric SUV unveiled in 2022. Lotus debuted its newest Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan slayer at Studio Emeya in New York City with an impressive list of credentials befitting of a new hyper EV flagship.

Lotus claims the Emeya is one of the fastest electric grand tourers in the world, capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in under 2.8 seconds and reaching a 155 mph top speed. Emeya will join Eletre and Evija as the 1-2-3 punch of the Lotus brand in the burgeoning EV sector, promising to deliver "sports car levels of performance" while setting new ride and handling standards in the electric GT segment.

"Bringing together our rich heritage with intelligent performance and the latest cutting-edge technologies, we're pushing the boundaries for how an electric vehicle should look and handle – making it truly for the drivers," said Lotus Group CEO Feng Qingfeng.