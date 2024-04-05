2024 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Review: Affordable Stick Shift Coupe Gets The Recipe Right

You don't need to look far through the automotive history books to figure out one of the winning recipes for sports car fun. A reasonably-powerful engine — preferably high-revving and with a sweet exhaust note — driving the rear wheels, with a stick shift for maximum driver engagement, all wrapped up in an eye-catching body with a reasonably-attainable price tag attached. Well, it took Toyota a little longer than expected to nail just that, but the 2024 GR Supra seems to fit the bill.

Back when it launched in 2019, the fifth-generation coupe almost got the mix just right. Sure, it wasn't entirely Toyota's handiwork — a cost-saving collaboration, instead, with BMW — but the new GR Supra was relatively affordable, amply powered, and certainly not attention-shy. Only the transmission failed to entirely satisfy, and now Toyota (and, for that matter, BMW with the manual Z4) has addressed that too.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

For the 2024 model year, the GR Supra kicks off at $46,440 (plus $1,095 destination). That gets you the base 2.0-liter engine. Stepping up to the Supra 3.0 — with the option of a stick shift transmission — starts at $54,400, or $58,550 (both plus destination) for the better-equipped 3.0 Premium trim. Though the limited-edition Supra A91-MT which debuted the manual is no more, there's a 45th Anniversary Edition of which only 900 will be made. Based on the 3.0 Premium, it starts at $65,275 (plus destination).