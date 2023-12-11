2024 BMW Z4 Manual First Drive: With The Stir Of A Stick, This Roadster Gains Appeal

When BMW updated the Z4 roadster last year, none of the tweaks were particularly shocking — in fact, they were quite modest, limited to things like little fascia tweaks and new colors. Instead, what surprised us most was what we didn't see: a manual transmission. After all, the Z4's brother from another mother, the Toyota GR Supra, added a six-speed manual gearbox to its repertoire just a year earlier. Disappointed? You betcha.

So it's with great happiness and enthusiasm that we bring you some long overdue news: The BMW Z4 will get a manual transmission in 2024. Available exclusively on the twin-turbo six-cylinder M40i model, the six-speed stick is a way to put the Z4 on enthusiasts' radars once again. And after driving a prototype (hence the covered badges and the not-quite-production-ready interior) of the 2024 Z4 M40i near BMW's headquarters in New Jersey, we can say with confidence, you won't want to overlook this one.