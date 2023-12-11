2024 BMW Z4 Manual First Drive: With The Stir Of A Stick, This Roadster Gains Appeal
When BMW updated the Z4 roadster last year, none of the tweaks were particularly shocking — in fact, they were quite modest, limited to things like little fascia tweaks and new colors. Instead, what surprised us most was what we didn't see: a manual transmission. After all, the Z4's brother from another mother, the Toyota GR Supra, added a six-speed manual gearbox to its repertoire just a year earlier. Disappointed? You betcha.
So it's with great happiness and enthusiasm that we bring you some long overdue news: The BMW Z4 will get a manual transmission in 2024. Available exclusively on the twin-turbo six-cylinder M40i model, the six-speed stick is a way to put the Z4 on enthusiasts' radars once again. And after driving a prototype (hence the covered badges and the not-quite-production-ready interior) of the 2024 Z4 M40i near BMW's headquarters in New Jersey, we can say with confidence, you won't want to overlook this one.
More than just a manual
BMW didn't just give the 2024 Z4 a third pedal and a stick-shift and call it a day. Instead, there are a bunch of changes that make the manual model altogether more enticing.
Most significantly, the six-speed Z4 M40i uses the rear axle setup from the BMW M240i Coupe, with a torque-vectoring sport differential that can shuffle power between the left and right wheels as needed. Retuned adaptive dampers make Comfort mode more comfortable and Sport mode even sportier, and stiffer front anti-roll bar mounts improve the Z4's crispness during turn-in. Finally, BMW tweaked the steering software to send more road-level feedback to the driver. The manual Z4 rides on a staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheel-and-tire setup, too.
If some of this sounds familiar, it's because Toyota gave the GR Supra a similar list of upgrades. That said, Toyota doesn't run a staggered rolling stock setup, meaning the BMW's larger rear wheels have a fatter tire contact patch, for slightly better grip.
Twin-turbo power remains
The one thing that hasn't changed is what's under the Z4 M40i's hood. BMW's 3.0-liter twin-turbo I6 engine sends 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels, and while BMW has yet to publish an official 0-to-60-mph time for the manual Z4, we imagine it'll be slower than the automatic car's 3.9 second time. Our best guess is something a few tenths of a second slower, maybe around 4.2 or 4.3 seconds.
Of course, outright quickness isn't why someone buys a sports car with a manual transmission. Instead, this car charms with its extra level of driver involvement. If you've ever experienced one of BMW's modern manuals — like, say, the excellent M3 sedan with its optional stick — you'll feel right at home inside the Z4. The clutch has a clear take-up point and the gearbox features short throws with BMW's hallmark rubberiness – which is either a good thing or bad thing, depending on your preference. (We're big fans.)
Way more fun to drive
Driving from BMW's headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, to a nice little lunch spot in Greenwich, Connecticut, the Z4 M40i dances along hilly, winding backroads. The autumn rain dictates that we keep the roof closed, but the colorful leaves provide excellent scenery nonetheless.
Power has never been an issue with the Z4 M40i, and the manual car continues to deliver excellent thrust, with tons of low-end torque for shooting out of tight turns with authority. Combine that with the manual's extra engagement — plus its automatic rev-matching downshift tech — and this powertrain really shines.
None of the manual car's chassis changes are a revelation, but they really improve the Z4's on-road vibe. This otherwise quick but decidedly unexciting roadster gets a shot of verve right to its core; it's more eager to turn in and the new rear axle improves balance and grip, though most of that credit goes to the improved 255/35ZR19 front and 285/30ZR20 rear summer tires. The Z4 is far more refined than its GR Supra sibling, too, and feels less like a hooligan while still offering sharp reflexes and plenty of enthusiasm to be driven hard.
Coming next year
The rest of the Z4 carries over unchanged. Its cabin is nicely appointed and relatively comfortable, and the Z4's tech suite is significantly better than what's offered in the Supra, with BMW supplying iDrive 7 on a 10.2-inch central screen and 12.3-inch gauge cluster. Toyota, meanwhile, still runs an older setup based on iDrive 6 that doesn't even include Android Auto. Yikes.
BMW will continue to offer the Z4 M40i with an eight-speed automatic transmission, but that car won't get all of the manual's chassis upgrades. The four-cylinder Z4 sDrive30i will carry on, as well, again with the automatic.
We don't yet know how much BMW will charge for the manual Z4 when it arrives in early 2024; the roadster is already a pretty expensive proposition, with the M40i starting at $67,295 (including $995 for destination). Toyota doesn't charge extra for the manual transmission on the Supra 3.0, and we're hopeful BMW will take a similar approach. Fingers crossed this inspires BMW to keep the manual transmission alive in its other cars, as well.
The 2024 BMW Z4 Manual joins a fellowship of stick-shifts
If you're in the market for a two-door convertible with a manual transmission, you actually have a decent handful of options at the moment. While the joys of changing gears yourself remains fairly niche, that's not to say automakers have completely abandoned the concept. Even if — as we suspect will be the case for the new Z4 manual version — you trade a little in outright acceleration for the privilege of more mechanical involvement.
Those with BMW level budget to play with might find themselves swayed by Porsche's 718 Boxster. That kicks off at $70,400 (plus destination) and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard (Porsche charges $3,210 for its excellent 7-speed PDK transmission option), though its 300 horsepower is down compared to what the Z4 offers. Porsche does have the 718 Cayman coupe version, too, though if you're considering cross-shopping there you'll probably also want to look to the excellent BMW M2 coupe as well, which also offers a stick shift.
With less money to spend — and less power and luxury equipment — the ever-popular Mazda MX-5 Miata comes with a 6-speed manual as standard, and remains a bargain from $28,050 plus destination. Its Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ rivals are also offered with a stick shift, and also promise plenty of fun at a fraction of the BMW's sticker (albeit with hard-top roofs). And of course, no discussion of row-your-own entertainment would be complete without the latest Honda Civic Type R and Toyota Corolla GR: both four-doors rather than coupes or roadsters, yes, but that just means an extra shot of practicality.