2023 BMW Z4 First Drive: Focused Updates Can't Spoil The Fun

Not that the automatic Z4 isn't a good time, of course. With the larger 3.0-liter engine, the Z4 accelerates with authority and punch, though there's a slight amount of midrange turbo lag that you'll notice while passing slower cars on the freeway. Both models come standard with 18-inch wheels, but my M40i test car rides on the optional 19s, wrapped in staggered P255/35R19 front and P275/35R19 rear Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer tires. This means the Z4 has quite a bit of grip, but the nicely tuned dampers keep the ride quality copacetic. You can road trip down the freeway for hours without getting annoyed by the Z4's ride quality.

Daniel Kraus/BMW

The steering is a little on the light side, but the Z4 nevertheless responds quickly to inputs. Both the sDrive30i and M40i have the same 15.1:1 steering ratio, so neither turns in more immediately than the other. Rear-wheel drive is standard across the board, and a perfect 50:50 weight distribution means the Z4 offers predictable balance, with controlled body motions during turns.

The truth is, aside from power output, there's not much that separates the two Z4 variants in terms of on-road demeanor. Both are comfy, sprightly and more energetic than you might expect. But both are also not nearly as visceral or engaging as a more expensive Porsche 718 Boxster or even a lighter, slower Mazda MX-5 Miata. The BMW Z4 is definitely geared more toward grand touring than outright sportiness, though given the target customer, I think that's fine.