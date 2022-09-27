2023 BMW Z4 Goes Heavy On The M
The 2023 BMW Z4 is making its worldwide debut in November 2022 with a redesigned facade, new paint colors, updated wheel designs, and new option packages. Moreover, the base Z4 sDrive30i gets the M Sport Package as standard, which includes many M-branded exterior and interior add-ons like a SensaTec-covered dashboard, an M leather steering wheel, and M sport pedals, to name a few.
BMW unveiled the current G29 BMW Z4 in 2018. It initially drew flak for being the new Toyota Supra's platform-mate with identical mechanicals and underpinnings as its Japanese clone. Still, the Z4 remains a roadster to the core, emphasizing comfort and punchy acceleration like its forebearers.
The first BMW to wear the Z badge (derived from the German word "Zukunft" or "Future" in English) is the Z1 which entered production in 1988, a front-mid-engine roadster with quirky sliding doors and plastic body panels. The BMW Z3 came next in 1995 and made a smashing first impression as Agent 007's ride of choice in the James Bond movie "Goldeneye," Pierce Brosnan's first movie as the world's most beloved super spy.
New BMW Z4: 20 years of open-top driving pleasure
The first-gen E85/E86 BMW Z4 appeared in Paris at the 2002 Mondial de l'Automobile show (via BMW). The second-gen variant came in 2009 with a retractable hardtop roof, staying true to its roadster DNA. The 2023 BMW Z4 coincides with the 20th anniversary of the brand's iconic two-seat sports car, now made better with a host of new standard equipment.
As mentioned above, the base Z4 sDrive30i gets the M Sport Package as standard. It includes redesigned BMW kidney grilles, a new front apron with three-section air intakes, new side sills, and an updated rear apron for a sportier, more aerodynamically-optimized style. BMW has optional 19-inch M light-alloy wheels with a V-spoke design and a matte black finish should you fancy a more sinister-looking Z4.
The M Shadowline Lights option adds dark inserts on the standard LED headlights (the adaptive LED headlights remain optional). Three new paint colors are available: Skyscraper Gray, Portimao Blue Metallic, and Thundernight Metallic.
Engine and driveline
The 2023 BMW Z4 remains powered by a duo of turbocharged gas engines connected exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-wheel drivetrain. The Z4 sDrive30i has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 255 horsepower and 294 lb-ft of torque. The generous list of standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, automatic wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, and faux leather upholstery, among many others.
Meanwhile, the more potent Z4 sDrive M40i has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. The dynamic handling package comes standard, including adaptive suspension, an M Sport differential, and stronger brakes. Other standard features include heated front seats (with lumbar adjustment), a heated steering wheel, and keyless entry.
The 2023 BMW Z4 will arrive at dealerships near the end of this year. Prices start at $52,800 for the Z4 sDrive30i and $65,300 for the Z4 sDrive M40i (not including $995 destination).