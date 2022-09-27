2023 BMW Z4 Goes Heavy On The M

The 2023 BMW Z4 is making its worldwide debut in November 2022 with a redesigned facade, new paint colors, updated wheel designs, and new option packages. Moreover, the base Z4 sDrive30i gets the M Sport Package as standard, which includes many M-branded exterior and interior add-ons like a SensaTec-covered dashboard, an M leather steering wheel, and M sport pedals, to name a few.

BMW unveiled the current G29 BMW Z4 in 2018. It initially drew flak for being the new Toyota Supra's platform-mate with identical mechanicals and underpinnings as its Japanese clone. Still, the Z4 remains a roadster to the core, emphasizing comfort and punchy acceleration like its forebearers.

BMW

The first BMW to wear the Z badge (derived from the German word "Zukunft" or "Future" in English) is the Z1 which entered production in 1988, a front-mid-engine roadster with quirky sliding doors and plastic body panels. The BMW Z3 came next in 1995 and made a smashing first impression as Agent 007's ride of choice in the James Bond movie "Goldeneye," Pierce Brosnan's first movie as the world's most beloved super spy.