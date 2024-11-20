2026 Genesis GV70 ICE And EV Revealed, And Lexus Should Be Terrified

Typically, fall is when we see the arrival of new car models ahead of the upcoming model year. But while most automakers are planning ahead of 2025, Genesis is already looking further ahead to 2026. The Los Angeles Auto Show sees the Korean automaker take the wraps off the gas and electric versions of the GV70, which are both getting a midcycle refresh to make them much more compelling propositions than they already are.

Advertisement

Part of the first-generation model introduced for 2022, the redesigned Genesis GV70 will be coming to dealer showrooms in the first half of 2025 and will bring a host of changes inside and out. These include a bolder G-Matrix Crest Grille, enlarged air intake grilles, multi-lens array (MLA) headlamps, and a bolder skid plate that helps reinforce the compact SUV's bold new look and self-assured stance. Out back, the GV70 will feature new turn signals that complement the front headlamps, while owners who wish to can dial up that bold appearance with new and optional 19- or 21-inch wheel designs.