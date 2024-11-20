2026 Genesis GV70 ICE And EV Revealed, And Lexus Should Be Terrified
Typically, fall is when we see the arrival of new car models ahead of the upcoming model year. But while most automakers are planning ahead of 2025, Genesis is already looking further ahead to 2026. The Los Angeles Auto Show sees the Korean automaker take the wraps off the gas and electric versions of the GV70, which are both getting a midcycle refresh to make them much more compelling propositions than they already are.
Part of the first-generation model introduced for 2022, the redesigned Genesis GV70 will be coming to dealer showrooms in the first half of 2025 and will bring a host of changes inside and out. These include a bolder G-Matrix Crest Grille, enlarged air intake grilles, multi-lens array (MLA) headlamps, and a bolder skid plate that helps reinforce the compact SUV's bold new look and self-assured stance. Out back, the GV70 will feature new turn signals that complement the front headlamps, while owners who wish to can dial up that bold appearance with new and optional 19- or 21-inch wheel designs.
The 2026 Genesis GV70 brings a new 27-inch OLED display
The biggest changes are found inside, however, as the 2026 Genesis GV70 will come standard with a single 27-inch OLED widescreen display that fully integrates both the instrument panel and central infotainment screen. Previously, the small SUV offered a separate 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with as standard with an 8-inch digital gauge cluster, while higher GV70 trims matched that with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The voice recognition controls are now also more advanced, and should make controlling vehicle functions like the HVAC settings and window position much easier. Genesis says users will also have immediate access to the newest features as soon as they are available due to the now-enhance over-the-air update capabilities.
Audiophiles have also been given reasons to rejoice, with the 2026 GV70 now coming with an optional 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen surround system with Beosonic technology. There's also a new adjustable interior ambient lighting, and Genesis said it moved the wireless charging location to make it accessing devices easier. Speaking of convenience, the new GV70 will also offer new and upgraded safety features, such as a steering wheel Hands-On Detection (HOD), Lane Following Assist functionality, and Remote Smart Parking Assist with support for forward-to-back, parallel, and diagonal parking.
Same engine as before, but the GV70 was already a great performer
The new 2026 Genesis GV70 will offer the same engine options as the current models, meaning a standard turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that develops 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, and an available twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 good for 375 horses and 391 pound-feet of twist — which SlashGear noted during the first-drive 2024 Gensis GV70 3.5T review as, "powerful and smooth." Car and Driver's initial testing found that the output is good enough to push it to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds, which is a second faster than the range-topping Lexus NX NX450h+, which needed 5.6 seconds to get to the same speed.
In regard to the Electrified GV60, Genesis says it will feature a new charge port that's been upgraded for better convenience, as the charging port door now features an electric motor, heating element, and new lighting that make accessing the charging port easier at all times. The 2026 GV70 will also offer Terrain Mode to help you stay in control on slippery conditions like mud, snow, sand.