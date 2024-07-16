Porsche Doubled Its 2025 Macan Electric Trims And They Start Even Cheaper
Porsche has just announced that it's adding two trims to its 2025 all-electric Macan lineup, offering a wider range of options when it comes to performance, efficiency, and affordability. The manufacturer has been offering EV models for drivers interested in ditching fossil fuels for a few years now, incorporating impressive technology in the Porsche Taycan lineup, but the introduction of the all-electric Macan in 2023 expanded the brand's presence in the EV marketplace with two battery-powered versions of its compact luxury crossover SUV: the 2024 Prosche Macan 4 Electric and the Macan Turbo Electric.
Joining those trims in the 2025 lineup will be the Macan 4S and a rear-wheel drive Macan. Additionally, Porsche is adding a new off-road design package as an option for all four models. Porsche is already taking orders for both new trims, with deliveries in the U.S. expected to begin rolling out in late 2024. Porsche says the Macan 4S slots in between the Macan 4 Electric and the Macan Turbo Electric, and its starting retail price reflects that: It's priced at $84,900. The Macan, which is what the rear-wheel drive trim is named, starts at $75,400 — the lowest price yet for the lineup. Dealer and delivery charges, along with other fees and taxes, can also be expected.
The RWD Macan focuses on efficiency while the Macan 4S will offer plenty of overboost
The new rear-wheel drive Macan EV is the lightest variant of the four trims, weighing nearly 250 pounds less than the Macan 4. Its rear-axle motor is the same that's used on the latter model and can generate up to 335 horsepower. When utilizing Launch Control, the RWD Macan can produce up to 355 horsepower of overboost power, with a maximum torque of 415 pound-feet. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and has a maximum track speed of 136 mph.
When SlashGear first drove the Macan 4 Electric, we found "the Macan leaps out of corners" and that the harder our driver pushed, "the more it seemed to respond." You can expect similar, if not even better performance from the new Macan 4S. This vehicle can deliver 442 horsepower and 509 horsepower with a short power overboost. When using Launch Control, the maximum torque is 578 pound-feet and can go from 0 to 60 flat in 3.9 seconds, with a top track speed of 149 mph.
Both new models come with standard air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control that can be paired with optional rear-axle steering, while the Macan 4S can also be equipped with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) for additional performance and a smoother ride. Both models can charge up to 270 kW (DC) with Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and fast-charge from 10% to 80% in as low as 21 minutes.
New colors, wheels, and an off-road design package have been added to the all-electric Macan lineup
Both new models offer a 12.6-inch curved display, a 10.9-inch passenger display, customizable background colors, ambient lighting with interior communication light, and even a heads-up display with augmented reality technology. For the exterior, Slate Grey Neo is joining the several color options available for the all-electric Macan lineup. Additionally, you can now opt for 20-inch Macan S wheel. The most exciting new addition to the Macan lineup, however, is the off-road design package that greatly expands the versatility of the luxury crossover SUV.
With the new package, the Macan comes with a front bumper with differing geometry that increases the approach angle to up to 17.5 degrees (depending on the model) and increases the vehicles' ground clearance in the normal setting by 10 mm to 7.6 inches, topping out at 8.8 inches in its highest setting.
The new off-road design package can match the Macan's exterior color, with the front bumper, side blades, side skirts, diffuser panels, and roof railings painted accordingly, or the package can come in Vesuvius Grey. Vesuisvus Grey is also available for 21-inch off-road wheels, while roof railings can also be ordered in black, silver, or — if it's a Macan Turbo Electric — Turbonite. With the new RWD Macan or Macan 4S, as well as the Macan 4, you can also get the off-road front bumper with an inlay in Vesuvius Grey.