Porsche Doubled Its 2025 Macan Electric Trims And They Start Even Cheaper

The new rear-wheel drive Macan EV is the lightest variant of the four trims, weighing nearly 250 pounds less than the Macan 4. Its rear-axle motor is the same that's used on the latter model and can generate up to 335 horsepower. When utilizing Launch Control, the RWD Macan can produce up to 355 horsepower of overboost power, with a maximum torque of 415 pound-feet. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds and has a maximum track speed of 136 mph.

When SlashGear first drove the Macan 4 Electric, we found "the Macan leaps out of corners" and that the harder our driver pushed, "the more it seemed to respond." You can expect similar, if not even better performance from the new Macan 4S. This vehicle can deliver 442 horsepower and 509 horsepower with a short power overboost. When using Launch Control, the maximum torque is 578 pound-feet and can go from 0 to 60 flat in 3.9 seconds, with a top track speed of 149 mph.

Both new models come with standard air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control that can be paired with optional rear-axle steering, while the Macan 4S can also be equipped with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) for additional performance and a smoother ride. Both models can charge up to 270 kW (DC) with Premium Platform Electric (PPE) and fast-charge from 10% to 80% in as low as 21 minutes.