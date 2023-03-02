Porsche's Most Impressive EV Technology Has Nothing To Do With Speed Or Horsepower

As the EV revolution has taken over the automotive industry, the advantages and pitfalls of the tech have started to reveal themselves. Lightning-fast acceleration and low-down weight help make EVs remarkably fun to drive despite the limited range and slow charging times — relative to the five minutes it takes to fill up with gas — that come with the territory.

The industry, as a whole, has come a long way in solving many of the problems associated with EVs. Between public charging networks, ultra-fast charging, improved battery technology, and regenerative braking have helped reduce the amount of time you spend connected to the charger. Owning an EV has become a much more attractive prospect than it ever has been.

There are many EV makers hard at work making important advancements in different aspects of EVs. Rivian and GMC are putting out some very impressive off-road-capable vehicles, as well as Polestar and Hyundai-Kia are releasing more affordable, practical vehicles that look spectacular and are fun to drive. Porsche, in particular, has put a lot of work into refining its electric vehicle platform, with the goal of improving EV ownership and preserving the thrill of driving.

Porsche may be taking it slow, but the strides it has made are monumental, especially in regards to efficiency and regenerative braking. The Porsche Taycan uses technology first developed for use in the 918 Spyder hybrid to regenerate up to 30% of its overall range, dethroning even Tesla.