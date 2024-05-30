2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E First Drive: Rally For Off-Road, GT For Speed, Electric For All

Electric vehicles are serious business. Legacy automakers are shifting lineups and spending billions upon billions of dollars to pump out more EV models as the years go on. One such result of this push towards electrification for the masses is the Ford Mustang Mach-E. I went to the Pacific Northwest to the Seattle-Bellevue area in the great state of Washington to see how serious Ford is about the Mach-E line of EVs. As it turns out, the Mach-E is in fact capable of having at least a little bit of fun.

I am very familiar with the Mustang Mach-E. I reviewed one earlier this year and found that while the "vehicle" portion of the car was nothing short of excellent, the "electric" part and all of the infrastructure-based baggage that entails left much to be desired. It was great to drive and a blast to (lightly) thrash around in, if only I could charge it somewhere.