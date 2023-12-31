Here's What Made The First Generation Ford Escort Such An Incredible Rally Machine

In its way, the Ford Escort has proven to be quite the supercar itself. A highly successful competitor for decades, the venerable Escort is so much more than a popular family vehicle. It's a true monster of the rally world. More than that, it's been so since the first model was released almost 60 years ago.

Let's look at exactly how Ford developed its rally reputation so early, how the model was modified to maintain it, and how many great performances the first-generation Escort was able to put in.

Ford already had experience developing an accomplished rally vehicle. The Lotus Cortina, which essentially consisted of a Cortina equipped with the Lotus Elan's Twin Cam in a stylish collaboration, made its rally debut in 1963. That year, it achieved a fourth-place performance, but its early races were marked by issues regarding the rear axel and the A-Frame body, which wasn't well suited to the rigors of rally racing. It was time for a rethink, one that would pay dividends.