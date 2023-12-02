Ford's 10 Best-Selling Vehicles Of All Time

Ford Motor Company, one of the largest companies on Earth, has been building cars for well over a century. During that time, it has produced mostly successful models that have been sold around the world. It is nearly inconceivable that any American resident alive today has not had some experience with a Ford vehicle, whether they actually owned one themselves or not. They are simply so ubiquitous there is no escaping the reach of this automaker.

Some of Ford's products over the years have been less successful than others. The Edsel is a prime example of a failed project that was only on the market for a couple of years. Furthermore, Ford has tried its hand in other industries -– Ford quit the airplane business after building only 199 Ford Trimotors. However, regarding its core business of automobile manufacturing, more products from Ford have been hit than misses, which is why it has become such a large and influential business.

With manufacturing happening all over the planet, Ford auto sales easily reach the millions across a wide range of models. The long history of car and truck sales based on global production has given us some of the best-selling Ford vehicles of all time. Here are 10 of them.