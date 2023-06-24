Every Ford Taurus SHO, Ranked Best To Worst

The term "sleeper car" is often used as a sign of respect — it means a car offers a higher level of performance than you might expect at first glance, letting it slip under the radar on the road. However, it's not always a good thing, at least not from a manufacturer's perspective. The Ford Taurus SHO is a prime example of this: While, on paper, the first-generation SHO offered a groundbreaking amount of power for a bargain price, it was a little too close in appearance to the standard Taurus, and its sales figures never reflected its performance potential. Sure, it gained a niche following over the years it was on sale, but today, it's not remembered nearly as fondly as some of its other competitors from the era.

After an underwhelming third generation saw the model axed from Ford's lineup, the Taurus SHO spent some time out of the spotlight, before returning for a fourth and final generation in 2010. The death of the Taurus sedan signaled the end for the SHO line, a rather unceremonious finale for what's arguably one of Ford's more underrated sleeper cars. Here, we're taking a look back through each generation and comparing the relative strengths and weaknesses of each.