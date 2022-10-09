16 Of The Fastest Cars You Can Buy For Under $10,000

With the rising cost of living continuing to hit millions of Americans across the country, more people than ever are looking to the used car market instead of buying new. Buying a used car has a number of advantages, with the most significant being how much money savvy shoppers can save. However, used car buying does also come with plenty of pitfalls, and many friends and relatives also have their own (often unhelpful) advice about what to do and not to do. There's so much choice on the used market that it's easy to get lost, but what usually helps is working out exactly what you're looking for before you start.

Some buyers want cheap and cheerful, or reliability and practicality. Then there are some buyers that simply want performance, even if they don't have a particularly big budget. Buying a car that's genuinely fast might not be quite as expensive as some might think, as even with rising used car prices, there are still plenty of choices out there for drivers with a need for speed. For just $10,000, it's possible to get a variety of performance cars ranging from two-seater sports cars to V8 family haulers, all of which will be able to leave traffic in the rearview at the stop lights.