The 10 Greatest American V6 Engines Ever Made

Americans have had a long love affair with the V8. The dedication to the V8 is so fervent that some car enthusiasts look down on anything with a V6 and completely shun the lowly 4-cylinder. However, over time, automakers proved the V6 could be a worthy engine, often creating powerful versions that competed with the likes of Ferrari. Through the '90s, the V6 became the prevailing choice among American car buyers, but with small turbocharged engines and battery power taking over, the days of the American V6 may be numbered. It might be wise to take a look at the best before it's too late.

6-cylinder engines have been around for almost as long as cars. Engineers figured out early on that adding cylinders was the best way to increase power. The V8 engine was also an early invention, but 6 cylinders remained lined up in a row for decades. It was in the early '50s that Lancia began toying with the V6 layout and became the first automaker to manufacture a production V6, although it only produced a few thousand copies, per Autoweek. Since then, the V6 has become the standard for automakers that need engines that offer good power while preserving acceptable fuel economy. Since the demise of American Motors Corporation, every American carmaker has offered one or more V6 engines, and these are the greatest.