2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Is The Real Deal: Power, Price & When The Fun Begins

Ford promised something new for its EVs with the Mustang Mach-E Rally, and now the automaker is ready to spill details on what makes its off-road-ready electric SUV special. Previewed back in July — complete with a fetching camouflage wrap — the newest iteration of the electric Mustang won't just be the first designed to head off the asphalt but also pack the most torque we've seen from the line-up.

Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally is targeting "at least" 480 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque from a modified version of the Mach-E GT powertrain. The Mach-E GT Performance, in contrast, is tuned for 480 hp and 634 lb-ft. The result, Ford says, should be a 0-60 mph time faster than the 3.5 seconds of the GT Performance.

Ford

Though the GT Performance is designed to excel on the road (or track), the Mustang Mach-E Rally pushes on beyond paved surfaces. Equipped with 19-inch gloss white alloy wheels shod in 235/55 R19 Michelin CrossClimate2 tires and riding on MagneRide shocks with specially-tuned springs, the Rally version of the EV is also lifted 20mm over the standard car. Ford says it benchmarked against popular gas rivals like Subaru's WRX.