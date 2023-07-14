Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Gives Electric SUV Some Off-Road Credibility

If you have always longed for Ford to come up with a rally-inspired Mustang, your wait has come to an end. On the eve of the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, Ford unveiled the Mustang Mach-E Rally, an electric vehicle (EV) specifically designed for rally racing. Ford touts this new car as the first Mustang in its six-decade history to be capable of handling dirt roads. What makes the Mustang Mach-E Rally special is that it is not a concept car limited to car shows and expos. Ford has confirmed its intentions to bring the vehicle to U.S. consumers by the fall of 2023, followed by a broader launch across Europe.

While Ford has confirmed that the Mustang Mach-E Rally is on its way, the company has shied away from key details about the vehicle. These include important factors like performance figures, battery capacity, and other expected data. Enthusiasts visiting the Goodwood Festival of Speed will, however, get to see the car in action as it is driven across the hilly terrain by former World Rally champion Ott Tänak, who also happens to be the current driver of the M-Sport Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1.

Announcing the launch of the Mustang Mach-E Rally, Darren Palmer, Vice President, Electric Vehicle Programs, Ford Model E, said;

"[W]ith the Mustang Mach-E Rally, we're providing our customers the freedom to venture off the asphalt and beyond the beaten path."