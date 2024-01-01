The 10 Best Rally Cars Ever Built, Ranked By Wins

After a largely unsuccessful stint in the World Rally Championship at the turn of the century, Hyundai re-entered the series in 2014. Its most successful car to date has been the i20 Coupe WRC, which was introduced in 2017 after regulation changes meant its previous-gen i20 was no longer eligible. It was only four rallies into the 2017 season that the car gained its first win at the hands of Thierry Neuville. The team managed three more event wins that season, each with Neuville at the wheel. That earned the Belgian driver second place in the drivers' championship, beaten only by the almost unstoppable Sébastien Ogier.

The 2018 and 2019 seasons saw a similar story unfold as Neuville won three and four events respectively in the i20 Coupe WRC, finishing second in the overall drivers' standings both years. However, 2019 was a better year for the team overall, with Hyundai managing to fend off Toyota to win its first manufacturers' title. A shortened season due to the Covid pandemic in 2020 didn't dent the i20 Coupe WRC's competitiveness, with three further event wins helping the team defend its manufacturers' title.

The car's last season in 2021 saw three more event wins added to the tally, two by Neuville and one by Ott Tänak. For the 2022 season, new Rally1 regulations came into force, marking the end of the WRC car era.