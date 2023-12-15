TRD: A History Of Toyota And Racing

Few car manufacturers can lay claim to competing in such a wide range of motorsports as Toyota. The world's biggest automaker has remained keen to use racing as a way to both promote its brand while developing its technology since its earliest days, and over the decades the company has racked up wins in every discipline from rallying to NASCAR. Toyota's motorsports division has a long and sometimes complicated history, with various partnerships that allowed it to enter many of the world's biggest racing series.

However, a key theme that runs through all of the brand's sporting efforts is that it has always preferred to do things its own way rather than buy into a racing series as a sponsor. It's not always been a successful strategy –- Toyota's history is filled with both legacy-defining highs and humiliating lows -– but it's put the brand among an elite tier of manufacturers who bring something new to every series they enter. The brand's current successes across global racing series mean there will likely be many more trophies added to the cabinet in the future, but for now, here's Toyota's motorsports story so far.