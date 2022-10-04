The Most Expensive Car In Kyle Busch's Collection

Kyle Busch is the owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), driving the No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The KBM headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina, is home to Kyle Busch's numerous race-winning cars and racing trophies. You can watch Kyle talk about his memorable race cars in the YouTube video below by Graham Bensinger of "In Depth."

We searched long and hard to find the contents of Kyle Busch's private garage, but our hunt proved futile. According to Sportskeeda, Kyle Busch has a Toyota Camry, a Ford Edge, and a Chevy Corvette Z06, a humble collection for a high-profile racing driver and celebrity endorser. But, according to Hot Cars, Kyle Busch is also the proud owner of a limited-edition Lexus LFA, one of the most expensive Japanese road cars ever built.

Equipped with a Yamaha-tuned, naturally-aspirated 1LR-GUE 4.8-liter V10 pumping out 552 horsepower at 8,700 rpm and 354 lb-ft of torque at 6,800 rpm, the LFA is not the fastest nor the most potent supercar in the realm of the Bugatti Veyrons and Ford GTs. However, enthusiasts point to the Lexus LFA as the best-sounding car ever made, and it does sound like no other supercar on Earth.

The cost? When the Lexus LFA debuted in 2010, it had a base price of almost $380,000, and the LFA Nürburgring Edition fetched around $445,000 (per Motor Trend). You'll need to fork over double that amount to get your grubby mitts on a Lexus LFA today. In 2021, a Lexus LFA sold for an astonishing $2.3 million (per Driven), so it seems Kyle Busch is definitely in elite company.