The Reason Behind The Indy 500's Strange Milk Tradition

The Indianapolis 500 (or "Indy 500") is one of the most well recognized events in all of racing. Even among people with no interest at all in motorsports, they've likely at least heard of the race. The race itself has been held nearly every year since 1911, with the exception of the years during World War II.

As with any event that continues relatively uninterrupted for over a century, it is bound to be steeped in tradition. On such tradition is the victor drinking milk upon winning the race. After a long and arduous race in a hot fireproof racing suit and a cramped helmet, milk likely isn't the first choice for drivers looking to recover.

The tradition started in 1936: Driver Louis Meyer was the winner that year, and he drank a glass of buttermilk after winning to cool down. The photo of that driver drinking milk went the 1936-equivalent of "viral."