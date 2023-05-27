The Reason Behind The Indy 500's Strange Milk Tradition
The Indianapolis 500 (or "Indy 500") is one of the most well recognized events in all of racing. Even among people with no interest at all in motorsports, they've likely at least heard of the race. The race itself has been held nearly every year since 1911, with the exception of the years during World War II.
As with any event that continues relatively uninterrupted for over a century, it is bound to be steeped in tradition. On such tradition is the victor drinking milk upon winning the race. After a long and arduous race in a hot fireproof racing suit and a cramped helmet, milk likely isn't the first choice for drivers looking to recover.
The tradition started in 1936: Driver Louis Meyer was the winner that year, and he drank a glass of buttermilk after winning to cool down. The photo of that driver drinking milk went the 1936-equivalent of "viral."
Dairy for the drivers
According to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, an executive from Indiana's dairy industry got a look at the photo, and subsequently asked race personnel and promoters to offer race winners milk every year. Between 1947 and 1955, the milk was replaced with water; then the practice was brought back for 1956, and has been in place ever since.
The Speedway notes that there was no prize money initially. However, the dairy industry in Indiana offered $400 to dairy-drinking drivers, and today that prize now stands at $10,000. The tradition started as what was practically a marketing stunt by the dairy industry, and has since become a staple of the sport.
Interestingly, most drivers request whole milk, and a few racers have a preference for 2% or skim milk. Chocolate milk, strawberry milk, eggnog, or other milk-related drinks are not allowed, unfortunately. If you happen to catch the race this Sunday, May 28, keep an eye out for the celebratory milk bottle.