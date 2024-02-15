The 2024 Lucid Air EV Just Got A Huge Price Cut And More Incentives
Lucid is starting 2024 on the right note for luxury EV enthusiasts after tasting success with a price revision policy late last year. The California-based company has once again slashed the price of its Air Pure EV across all three trims. The entry-level Air Pure, which used to start at $77,400 for the single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration, will now carry a price tag of $69,900 in the US market. This configuration produces 430 hp and can clock 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds while offering an estimated range of 410 miles.
SlashGear praised the Lucid Air Pure's entry-point AWD variant for delivering a great mix of performance and tech married to a more palatable asking price by the brand's standards. "It nestles near-perfectly at its intersection of quiet luxury, electric refinement, and occasional playfulness," concludes the review.
The mid-tier Lucid Air Grand version now carries a price tag of $77,900, nearly matching the previous ask of its Air Pure sibling and down from the $85,900 premium it has commanded so far. This all-wheel drive ride can muster 620 hp of raw power and accelerate from 0 to 60 in just 3.2 seconds. It doesn't push the needle in terms of range figures, but can provide enough juice for a 200-mile journey with just 15 minutes of plugged-in time.
Repeating a successful tactic
Lucid has also shaved a thousand dollars off the Air Grand Touring's asking price and now has it listed for $109,900. This model has a much more powerful 819 hp drivetrain that not only allows it to accelerate much faster but also bestows upon it segment-leading range and fast charging perks. Lucid is touting an EPA-estimated range of over 500 miles and claims it can go 0 to 60 in just three seconds. The only other car in the market that gets close to those range figures is the Tesla Model S.
It is worth noting here that Lucid is adopting the NACS charger, and its cars will also get access to Tesla's supercharger network next year. In addition to price cuts across the board, Lucid is throwing in a couple of other benefits. For buyers interested in installing a charger at home, the company is throwing an extra allowance worth $1,000 for kits like the Lucid Connected Home Charging Station. Moreover, each Lucid car now comes with two years of free, assured maintenance (or before the car puts 24,000 miles on the odometer).
This is Lucid's second price cut in roughly six months. Back in August, Lucid cut prices across the Air Pure and Air Touring lines, preceded by direct credit benefits worth $7,500 in February last year. The price cuts seem to have worked for the carmaker. "I'm delighted to say we're back to our original pricing structure, and that's been so well received by customers [and] the market alike," Lucid chief Peter Rawlinson told Yahoo Finance a few months ago.