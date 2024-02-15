The 2024 Lucid Air EV Just Got A Huge Price Cut And More Incentives

Lucid is starting 2024 on the right note for luxury EV enthusiasts after tasting success with a price revision policy late last year. The California-based company has once again slashed the price of its Air Pure EV across all three trims. The entry-level Air Pure, which used to start at $77,400 for the single-motor rear-wheel drive configuration, will now carry a price tag of $69,900 in the US market. This configuration produces 430 hp and can clock 0 to 60 in 4.5 seconds while offering an estimated range of 410 miles.

SlashGear praised the Lucid Air Pure's entry-point AWD variant for delivering a great mix of performance and tech married to a more palatable asking price by the brand's standards. "It nestles near-perfectly at its intersection of quiet luxury, electric refinement, and occasional playfulness," concludes the review.

The mid-tier Lucid Air Grand version now carries a price tag of $77,900, nearly matching the previous ask of its Air Pure sibling and down from the $85,900 premium it has commanded so far. This all-wheel drive ride can muster 620 hp of raw power and accelerate from 0 to 60 in just 3.2 seconds. It doesn't push the needle in terms of range figures, but can provide enough juice for a 200-mile journey with just 15 minutes of plugged-in time.