Kamov KA-52 Alligator Vs AH-64 Apache: Which Fighter Helicopter Is Better?

The Kamov KA-52 Alligator first took to the skies in 1997, but began full production in 2008. However, its design goes back to the 1980s. The KA-52 is actually a heavily modified and upgraded version of the earlier KA-50 Black Shark attack helicopter. That helicopter has been around since 1982. The Black Shark, however, never made it past the early production stage and saw limited service with only around a dozen ever leaving the production line.

At first glance, you'll notice that not only is the "Alligator" name apt (note the long nose and fuselage), it doesn't have a vertical tail rotor like most other helicopters. Instead, it boasts two contra-rotating rotors stacked on top of each other. Despite how it looks, the Kamov doesn't deploy this rotor formation just because it looks cool. According to the U.S Army, the Kamov's propellors allow it to turn at speed without favoring either side. This allows weapons to stay on target longer and generally provides for more agility compared to other more conventional helicopter rotor setups.

The Alligator is powered by two turboshaft engines that make a combined 4,800 hp. For performance, the Alligator tops out at 192 miles per hour when flying flat.