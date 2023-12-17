T-72 Vs M1 Abrams: How Do These Battle Tanks Compare?

The American M1 Abrams main battle tank was designed in the late 1970s to combat possible threats coming out of the Soviet Union during the Cold War. As world events would have it, the Soviet Union formally collapsed in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Abram's first real combat usage was during the first Gulf War, where it fought Saddam Hussein's armored units that, coincidentally, mainly consisted of Soviet-made hardware. One such tank was the T-72.

The Russian T-72 series of main battle tanks was first produced in 1971 and is still in active service today, including the current war in Ukraine, where it is seeing heavy usage on both sides of the fight. According to the U.S. Army, over 20,000 T-72s of all variations have left the production line and been exported to dozens of countries, including many Western nations. Much like the Abrams, the T-72 has seen many upgrades over the decades.