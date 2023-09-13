The Unexpected Finale For The Legendary Abrams Tank

Last week, the U.S. Army announced that it's cancelling plans to update its existing M1 Abrams tank in favor of developing an all new battle tank called the M1E3 Abrams. The decision not to move forward with upgrading the classic M1 Abrams was based on observations made during Ukraine's war with neighboring Russia. In particular, the Army is concerned that the existing Abrams is too heavy, fuel thirsty, and vulnerable to modern enemy weapons.

Currently, Ukrainian troops are utilizing Germany's Leopard 2 tank, a machine that's considered superior to the Abrams in some circles, and its performance thus far has been disappointing. In spite of initial optimism that the arrival of the Leopard 2 tanks might be a great asset to Ukraine, Russian troops have already destroyed 15 of them.

Since the new M1E3 Abrams is not expected to be operational until the early part of the 2030s, the U.S. is following through with plans to send 31 of the M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukrainian troops anyway, in spite of the older tank's potential shortcomings. The first batch of six to eight U.S. supplied tanks is expected to be deployed into battle this month.