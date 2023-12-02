AH-64 Apache Vs. AH-1Z Viper: Which Is The Ultimate Attack Helicopter?

The AH-64 Apache is a two-crew military attack helicopter developed by Boeing and has been in service with the United States Army since 1984 with its original iteration, the AH-64A. Previously manufactured by McDonnell Douglas, which merged with Boeing in 1997, the Apache is arguably the most iconic military helicopter in history and has been featured in many movies and TV shows.

The AH-64 Apache is used primarily as an anti-armor air-to-ground attack platform. Using advanced technology and a suite of powerful ordinances, the aircraft can track down and engage enemy threats regardless of the time or weather conditions.

Over the years, the Apache has seen significant upgrades and variations to make it the modern military attack helicopter it is today. Today, the latest iteration of the craft, the AH-64E "Guardian," serves as the United States Army's primary attack helicopter. This model improved upon the previous AH-64D "Longbow," which was used by the U.S. Army and its allies since the 1990s.

The AH-64 Apache has seen action in several operations, including Operation Desert Storm and peacekeeping operations worldwide. Today, the AH-64 Apache helicopter services several militaries, including countries like Egypt, Japan, and the U.K., among many others, with over 1,200 of the craft currently in service.