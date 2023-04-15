The History Of The Army's Workhorse Huey Helicopter

Much like the iconic Jeep was to World War II, the Bell UH-1H Iroquois helicopter, nicknamed the "Huey," is synonymous with images of the war in Vietnam. Multiple generations are familiar with the Huey from its long list of film credits, including "The Deer Hunter," "Platoon," "Apocalypse Now," and dozens more.

The famous aircraft was developed during the 1950s. It was used primarily as a Medical Evacuation (medevac) helicopter, with a capacity for at least two stretchers plus a flight crew and medical personnel, though later variants would have an even higher capacity for patients, soldiers, or cargo. Bell Helicopter's design beat out approximately 20 competitors to win the contract.

In order to provide the necessary thrust, a gas turbine engine was fitted in lieu of a traditional piston engine, a first in a helicopter for any branch of the U.S. Military. The prototype was tagged the HU-1, short for "Helicopter Utility," which is where the nickname Huey originated. By the time the working designation was changed to UH-1, it was too late — the Huey name had stuck. Based on the success of the pre-production units, Bell received an order for additional 100 helicopters in 1960, followed by many, many more.