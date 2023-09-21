The Top 12 Best Attack Helicopters Ever Used In War, Ranked

Attack helicopters have become a staple of modern warfare and are emblazoned on the public consciousness through appearances in many Hollywood blockbusters, military documentaries, and newsreels. They have played an essential role in several recent conflicts, from the Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm to the War on Terror, having first cut their teeth in the Korean and Vietnam wars. These early engagements demonstrated the versatility of these agile, accurate machines for providing close air support to troops and providing anti-tank and anti-armor capabilities.

During World War II, it was noted that smaller, slower aircraft could hit targets with greater accuracy, leading to the conversion of light fixed-wing models like the Piper Cub, which became the L-3 Grasshopper as a bazooka-equipped surveillance plane. This idea was expanded with the development of the helicopter in the 1950s. These were soon to be given limited combat capabilities and, by the 1960s, had matured into the full-blown attack helicopters that we know today, starting with the American Bell AH-1 and Russian Mil Mi-24.

The intervening years have seen significant developments for the attack helicopter. By ranking these, it is easy to trace the evolution of these extraordinary machines and the advancement in their capabilities. The following attack helicopters have made the most significant impact when used in warfare, and are ranked according to their specifications, performance, armament, and operational history.