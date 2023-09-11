10 Military Planes That Are Notoriously Difficult To Fly

English engineer, inventor, and aviator, Sir George Cayley stated to maintain any airplane in flight, three elements must be assured: the airplane's lift, sufficient propulsion, and stability. Military aircraft not only must meet these requirements but must do so at exceptionally high speeds while carrying bulky and heavy armaments, making them difficult to fly.

An aircraft is a complex machine that uses several engineering disciplines to achieve the principles of flight. These include aerodynamics and flight mechanics that determine the aircraft's shape; airframe structure; mechanical systems such as hydraulics, pneumatics, and landing gear; engine; electrical system; avionics such as communication and navigation; armament system; environmental systems such as cabin pressurization; and operational software.

Aircraft manufacturers use their own unique aircraft designs to meet these principles of flight and provide features and characteristics requested by the military. These differences make some aircraft more difficult to fly than others. Military pilots have reported that these planes are particularly difficult to fly.