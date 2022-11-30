The U.S. Marine Corps' New Water Invention Could Change Everything

The Marine Corps is calling this device an Atmospheric Portable-water Sustainment Unit, APSU for short. Combined with what it calls the Lightweight Water Purification System, it essentially grabs the moisture from humid air and converts it to liquid. From there, it purifies the water to ensure it's drinkable, as even airborne water can contain trace amounts of atmospheric chemicals. It's more than just a proof of concept at this point, too.

The next steps are to make it as portable, rugged, and convenient as possible for mobile military use. For power, the Corps is exploring the use of lithium ion batteries which can power the unit for up to 72 hours. The service branch is also considering how to contain and transport the liquids generated. Currently, it's storing the water in huge jugs, but eventually would like to implement a portable bottling system to make it easier for platoons to fill up.

This initial iteration is designed for mobility. It can be fitted on almost any vehicle, but the Marines are also exploring bigger units that can generate up to 200 gallons per day, likely to facilitate a temporary or permanent base. It also has the ability to collect and purify rainwater. Humid locales are the ideal target for its use, says Conderman.