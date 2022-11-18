Amazon's CEO Says Layoffs Will Continue Into 2023

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Amazon employees across many different departments as they wait to hear if the company's mass layoffs will impact their roles. Rumors of Amazon's workforce reduction were confirmed in an Amazon message on Wednesday, but even in the most recent executive statement, the final number of Amazon employees expected to be let go wasn't revealed.

The Thursday, November 17 message from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says that "a number of positions" have been eliminated in the Devices and Books departments, and an undisclosed amount of people in the company's People, Experience, and Technology (PXT) sector — that's an internal service department for Amazon employees — were given an offer to go voluntarily.

Moving in to 2023, Jassy says to expect more layoffs in the PXT department, as well as in Stores. Details on other departments that will be impacted, as the company's annual operation planning and reviewing process continues, are not yet known. Impacted employees will be offered internal transfers where possible, and separation packages with transitional benefits, if not.