The Italian Attack Helicopter That Rivals The USA's Apache

When it comes to military helicopters, perhaps no other model is as iconic as the USA's Apache helicopter. With its intimidating 30mm cannon and dual Hydra rocket launchers, the American attack helicopter has been featured in various movies and TV programs. However, it may surprise you to learn that a lesser-known Italian helicopter designed in the 1970s called the Agusta Mangusta can arguably rival even the most well-known helicopter model in existence.

As the first attack helicopter wholly produced in Europe, the Agusta A129 Mangusta would influence future military helicopter designs like the Turkish T-129, a derivative of the Agusta Mangusta, which was adopted in 2013 by the Turkish military. Both innovative and powerful, the Agusta Mangusta was used by the Italian Army as late as 2017 and served as the flagship attack helicopter for the Italian military.

While the Agusta A129 Mangusta may not boast the same high firepower as the Boeing AH-64 Apache, it stands as a solid piece of machinery. Innovative and a first for Europe generally, the helicopter offered a relatively lightweight but durable option for military forces in the region.