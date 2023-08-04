9 Of The Oldest Military Helicopters Still In Service Today

Helicopters have an interesting history. The first helicopters were used by the military in World War II, and production ramped up once their usefulness for medevac, transport, cargo, and air-to-ground assault became evident. The Vietnam War saw a noticeable uptick in helicopter usage, as nearly 12,000 helicopters served in the war — a trend that never went down. Militaries around the world still use helicopters today in a variety of scenarios. The technology has improved, which allows helicopters to fly higher, faster, and safer than their older counterparts.

That said, a lot of those older helicopters are still in service today, some of which have become pretty iconic. You may be familiar with "Black Hawk Down," the popular war drama that references the Black Hawk helicopter. Beyond that, Chinook helicopters don't have the mainstream notoriety of something like the B-52 bomber – but almost everyone has heard of one.

Below we are taking a look at some of the military helicopters that are still flying today. There are varying reasons why these things are still around. They all have a good history when it comes to reliability, and replacing helicopters is extremely expensive, as with most military aircraft. There were also tens of thousands of these things produced so it makes sense that some are still getting used. Some of these still see use after over half a century — here are the oldest military helicopters still flying today.