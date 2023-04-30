Everything We Know About The Next Generation Of U.S. Military VTOL Helicopters

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter has been building its iconic status and storied reputation for over 40 years, with the first unit going into service in 1979 for the U.S. Army. While it's served its role well with the U.S. Army operating more than 2,000 units today, it's an understatement to say that technology has changed during the tenure of a helicopter that predates the first release of MS-DOS. For this reason, the U.S. Army launched the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program in 2019 to find a suitable replacement for the Black Hawk by 2030. And now we know what that replacement will be.

There were two primary candidates competing to win the FLRAA contract. The first saw The Boeing Company team up with Sikorsky Aircraft — the manufacturer of the Black Hawk, and a part of Lockheed Martin — on an aircraft called the Defiant X. This helicopter featured coaxial rotors, or two rotors mounted one directly above the other and rotating in opposite directions. The second entrant was Bell Textron with the V-280 Valor which instead featured a tiltrotor design (similar to the V-22 Osprey), where rotors mounted to wings can tilt upward for vertical takeoff and landing, but also point forward for airplane-like cruising.

In December 2022, it was Bell's V-280 Valor that was selected for the FLRAA contract, which could be worth as much as $70 billion in the long term, according to Maj. Gen. Robert Barrie during a media roundtable. That's no small amount, so what exactly makes the Valor worth it?