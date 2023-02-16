Why The CV-22 Osprey Was A Game Changer For Aerial Operations

The V-22 Osprey has always been a bit of an oddball among combat aircraft. Its tiltrotor engines left it in a curious corner of aviation design, neither a proper helicopter nor a conventional turboprop-powered plane but somehow both at once. Its test phase was also infamously fraught and long drawn out; there's a whole Wikipedia page titled just "Accidents and incidents involving the V-22 Osprey," in fact.

Over the course of its development, the Osprey became a bit of a byword for military funding boondoggles. Its many accidents led to heated debates over its funding in Congress and among military officials. Even the tiltrotor aircraft's fans had trouble defending it in the face of public failures, while its critics said the Osprey's continued funding verged on corruption, with the aircraft functioning more as a jobs program for the American aerospace industry than a functioning design.

So what if we told you that, when the odd, bit-of-both aircraft finally chased out all its gremlins and entered active deployment, it became one of the most important vehicles in American airborne service?