2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV Review: Impressive Range, Frustrating Dashboard

Currently, there are two different battery choices for the Blazer EV: an 85 kWh battery for all-wheel-drive models, and a 102 kWh battery for rear-wheel-drive models. Official range estimates for the 2025 Blazer EV are only in for all-wheel drive models, with the EPA estimating 283 miles of travel on a full charge. Chevrolet's rear-wheel drive estimates are significantly higher, the larger battery pushing it to 334 miles on a single charge.

Power ratings change significantly depending on which layout you select, too. All-wheel drive Blazer EVs produce 288 horsepower and 333 lb-ft of torque, while rear-drive models with their bigger battery packs make 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. It isn't the most powerful or fastest version of the Blazer EV, but the all-wheel-drive RS trim level that I tested provided quick acceleration and felt more than powerful enough to make passes on the highway. Unless you're looking for hot-rod vibes with your EV, it's plenty sufficient. For those still demanding more, Chevy has been promising a top-of-the-line 557-horsepower SS model for quite some time now, but it's still yet to arrive.

According to Chevy, charging on a 240-volt charger will add 21-31 miles of range per hour, which is average for the segment. A DC fast charger can add as much as 68 miles of range in 10 minutes on all-wheel drive Blazer EVs, or up to 80 miles of range in 10 minutes for rear-drive models; that's also on par with the competition.

