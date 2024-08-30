2024 Honda Prologue Review: Solid And Priced To Sell, But Where's The Sparkle?

The EV revolution may be arriving in fits and starts, but we're far from the Wild West days where anything electric could feasibly carve out a niche. Honda's strategy with the 2024 Prologue is to go resolutely mainstream, and given the perennial success of SUVs like the CR-V, that's arguably no bad thing.

It's execution, not tactics, which could damn the Prologue to an EV footnote. The badge may be Honda's, but the technology underneath is borrowed from General Motors: like the Acura ZDX, the Prologue uses GM's Ultium platform as a shortcut to landing in dealerships. Honda is upfront that it's a stopgap measure, indeed, as it prepares its own all-electric platform.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

If all goes to plan, the first Honda vehicles using that in-house technology will hit the U.S. come 2025. Where that'll leave the 2024 Prologue (from $47,400 in EX trim; $51,700 in Touring; and $57,900 for Elite; all plus destination and before any incentives) remains to be seen.