These Futuristic Electric Honda 0 Series Concepts Aren't As Far Off As They Look

Honda has a new line-up of electric cars planned and has already given a preview of the future with two models at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Dubbed Saloon and Space-Hub, these cars will turn into road-ready rides starting in 2026 and will herald the arrival of the Honda 0 (Zero) EV series. In addition to fresh branding for the upcoming portfolio, the Honda 0 series will also serve as the launchpad for the carmaker's next-gen driver assistance and battery tech.

The portfolio is headlined by the Saloon concept, an electric sports car with a side profile similar to the iconic Lamborghini Gallardo, while borrowing elements from the Honda e:N electric concepts that were showcased for the Chinese market in 2021. A few aesthetic bits, such as tail LED styling, also pay homage to the Sports EV coupe that first made an appearance at the Tokyo Motor Show back in 2017.

The carmaker says it took a fresh approach to designing and engineering the Honda 0 EVs, creating a low-rise format that blends sustainable materials and spacious interiors with a reimagined instrument cluster, steer-by-wire controls, and driver assistance systems that learn from a person's driving patterns. As far as the Space-Hub concept goes, it is shaping up to be the electric van of the future with a more utilitarian take on external styling married to a minimalist, tech-heavy cabin.