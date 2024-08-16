The History Behind Honda's Logo: Why Are There Two Different Ones & What Was The OG?

Surprisingly, Honda's logo has stayed largely consistent with every iteration using a stylized version of the letter "H." In 1961, the first Honda automotive logo had an H with a longer crossbar and thicker left and right stems that leaned outward a little more. It was also surrounded by a trapezoid shape that followed the shape of the H. By 1969, the H had taller proportions and a compressed crossbar.

However, it was the 1981 version of the Honda logo that truly stuck, which combined a smaller, square-like shift to the H icon and its outline and added the accompanying "Honda" brand name text. Although it did get a bit of an update in the 2000s, when Honda adjusted the H icon and brand name to be closer in size.

Although the Honda text on the logo is a custom font, 1000logos.net cites that it does share similarities to two fonts: Clarendon Bold and the Colt Family. To this today, the Honda brand name logo without the H icon is still widely used by Honda's parent company, as well as in its other product lines such as its power and marine equipment.

Interestingly, the latest 2024 version of the Honda logo for its new electric car line looks even closer to the original 1960's logo. Not only does it have that same minimalist H, albeit lacking the trapezoid-like outline around it, but it is also wider and sharper than the version before it. Set to appear alongside the Honda 0 Series line, it's an interesting callback to the design that started everything. So, how does the version with wings fit into the picture?

