Honda CR500: Why Fans Say It's The Best Dirt Bike Ever Made

From its very first iteration, the Honda CR500 was built to be a racing bike. The original version, nicknamed the "Ping King," released in 1984. This build featured an air-cooled, two-stroke 491cc engine — though in the following year, this was switched to a liquid-cooled design. From this moment forward, the CR500 became a track-ruling terror, winning official motocross races with no modifications necessary.

The only catch was that, if you wanted to ride a CR500, you needed to become a proverbial lion-tamer. The bike was so feisty that it couldn't even be sold to casual riders, who couldn't handle its 64 horsepower. Those who could, though — such as stuntman Robbie Knievel — saw unprecedented performance. In a 2017 statement to MCN, three-time World 500cc MX champion David Thorpe remembered the CR500 as a bike you needed complete concentration to ride.

"The CR500 has a reputation as being an animal," Thorpe said at the time. "But when you are thinking straight and everything is together, it's a lovely machine. But as soon as your mind wanders, you tire and become a passenger, that's when a 500cc two-stroke becomes a beast that will bite you."