The Honda Motocross Bike Robbie Knievel Trusted For His Daring Grand Canyon Jump

Robbie Knievel, son of famed daredevil stuntman Evel Knievel, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, TMZ confirms. Much like his father, Robbie Knievel was a stuntman in his own right, performing death-defying motorcycle jumps over everything ranging from Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon. According to Biography, the late Knievel completed 350-plus jumps over the course of his career which allowed him to break 20 world records.

In 1999, Robbie Knievel completed a 228-foot jump of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. While Robbie Knievel followed in his father's footsteps in becoming a stuntman, he did not however stick to his father's preferred marque, Harley Davidson, for his choice of steed. For the Grand Canyon jump, Robbie Knievel went with a bike significantly more pedestrian than the big Harley-Davidson XR-750 his father was known to ride (via Biography). Robbie Knievel trusted a Honda to do the job.